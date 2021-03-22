Logitech’s StreamCam Plus falls to new all-time low at $150 (Save $20)

Staples offers the Logitech StreamCam Plus Webcam for $149.99 shipped when code 91742 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $170, today’s offer is good for a $20 discount, marks the very first notable deal of any kind, and is a new all-time low. Whether it’s for stepping up the Zoom call game or ensuring your Twitch streams are even higher quality, the Logitech StreamCam Plus delivers 1080 60FPS recording. Alongside both Mac and Windows support thanks to USB-C connectivity, you’ll find adjustable exposure settings, stereo microphones, and a bundled tripod mount. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 760 customers and you can get a closer look in our review.

If you can live without the more premium Logitech offering, going with this more affordable 1080p webcam from Aukey lets you save even more. It’s currently down to $30 at Amazon and arrives with stereo microphones, USB connectivity, and a widescreen field of view. While it won’t step up your workstation in quite the same way as the lead deal, this alternative will let you make out for quite a bit less. Not to mention, it comes backed by a 4.1/5 star rating from over 7,600 customers.

While you’re elevating the Twitch stream or Zoom call, Elgato’s Wave:1 USB microphone is certainly worth a look and also down to a new all-time low at $110. That’s alongside all of the other offers in our PC gaming guide, including Razer’s new 60% Huntsman Mini Keyboard at $100 and these Samsung Odyssey G7 monitors.

Logitech StreamCam Plus features:

Share your passion with Logitech streamcam Designed with creators in mind it’s the perfect camera to get streaming quickly on Twitch YouTube Instagram stories and more Start broadcasting smarter today If your streaming needs more polish then check out Logitech capture Logitech capture is powerful streaming software that makes creating content easy fast and intuitive Logitech capture enables you to adjust camera settings.

