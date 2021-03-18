Razer’s Stormtrooper PC gaming accessories fall to Amazon lows from $40 (Save up to 40%)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper Edition Gaming Keyboard for $59.99 shipped. Having dropped from $100, today’s offer saves you 40%, beats our previous mention by $11, and marks a new all-time low. Star Wars fans looking to elevate their battlestations are sure to appreciate the Galactic Empire theming on here with a slick white and black Stormtrooper design. You’ll still find all of the usual features from the standard BlackWidow Lite, like fully programable macro support, individually backlit keys with Razer Orange switches, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,400 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more Star Wars-themed Razer accessories from $40.

Also on sale, Amazon is discounting another peripheral from Razer’s Stormtrooper collection, with the Atheris Wireless Gaming Mouse dropping to$39.99. Down from $60, you’re saving 33% and matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Featuring a high-precision 7,200DPI optical sensor, Razer’s Atheris mouse delivers a black and white design with Stormtrooper motifs alongside an ergonomic design. There’s also five programable buttons, both Bluetooth and wireless 2.4GHz connectivity, and 350-hour battery life. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,800 customers.

But if the center of your setup is in need of a refresh alongside the peripherals, have a look at this discount we spotted on the Razer Blade Pro 17 at $698 off. Then go check out our PC gaming guide for even more ways to save, including these ongoing Monoprice UltraWide monitors at $100 off.

Razer BlackWidow Lite Stormtrooper keyboard features:

The BlackWidow Lite keyboard boasts the powerful performance of a RAZER mechanical gaming Keyboard with a sleek, minimalist profile that’s fit for the professional environment. Equipped with RAZER Orange mechanical switches that provide near-silent, tactile feedback, the Razer BlackWidow Lite ensures the best typing experience possible while being discreet.

