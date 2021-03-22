Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning to 3.5mm Adapter $5 (50% off), more

Lecone’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its MFi Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Adapter for $4.99 when code AMV2UYAK has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $10, today’s offer is good for a straight 50% price cut and marks a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking to grab an extra for your everyday carry or you misplaced the adapter that originally came with your iPhone, this MFi-certified offering provides an affordable way to listen to corded headphones or plug directly into a speaker. Its aluminum connectors pair with braided nylon for a durable build to round out the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
High quality Aluminum alloy oxidation shell is more wear-resisting and corrosion resistance, enhancing the anti-interference ability,High grade nylon with quality surface treatment,perfect match all 3.5mm earphone, High fidelity on the music,bring you new experiences.
Thank to Mfi Certificated lightning plug, the audio adapter can performance all functions you may need. From mic, remote control to calling support… Say goodbye to those Non Mfi product. Enable to enjoy your favorite music,video or movies freely. 100% copper core provides you with high speed and stable signal transmission. It is a bridge between the earphone and iphone, plug & play NO software or APP required.
