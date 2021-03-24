We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning has already seen some great deals on iPhone 11 Pro alongside new 2021 lows on Apple Watch Series 6 styles, but we are now turning our attention to the App Stores. Highlights of this morning’s collection include The Almost Gone, DRAGON QUEST III, Samorost 3, Cursor Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Aurora Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Silver Screen Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Cursor Pro: $7 (Reg. $14)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TEDICT: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 16: $70 (Reg. $80)

More on The Almost Gone:

Experience the intricate dioramas and connections of your life, and the ripples we all make, in this award-winning narrative puzzle game. Poised between life and death, isolated and alone, you must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author.

