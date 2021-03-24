FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: The Almost Gone, DRAGON QUEST III, Samorost 3, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to gather all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning has already seen some great deals on iPhone 11 Pro alongside new 2021 lows on Apple Watch Series 6 styles, but we are now turning our attention to the App Stores. Highlights of this morning’s collection include The Almost Gone, DRAGON QUEST III, Samorost 3, Cursor Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Aurora Dictionary: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: DRAGON QUEST III: $7 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Silver Screen Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $1 (Reg. $6)

Mac: Cursor Pro: $7 (Reg. $14)

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion all-time low at $20, Trials of Mana $20, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Tahrir App – Text on image.: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dream A Little Dream: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $6 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: TEDICT: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Parallels Desktop 16: $70 (Reg. $80)

More on The Almost Gone:

Experience the intricate dioramas and connections of your life, and the ripples we all make, in this award-winning narrative puzzle game. Poised between life and death, isolated and alone, you must unravel the poignant truths that led to your fate. Dig beneath the beautifully rendered façades and interiors of an ordinary suburban lifestyle to discover a contemporary tale crafted by an award-winning author.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion all-time l...
Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset has been ha...
Learn to do almost anything in Excel with this 10-cours...
Best Android app deals of the day: Star Traders Frontie...
PowerA’s Elite-style Fusion Pro Xbox Controller w...
PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller wi...
New Nintendo Switch reportedly still on track for holid...
Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, we...
Show More Comments

Related

46% off

Kick single-use batteries to the curb with this 4-pack + charger at just $15 on Amazon

$15 Learn More
$44 off

This Z-shaped gaming desk ships to your door for $56 (Save $44)

$56 Learn More

Supreme’s new spring and summer collection features film cameras, NERF blasters, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $60

Complete podcasting rig in a box for just $36.50: Tonor Mic Kit with suspension stand (Reg. $60)

$36.50 Learn More
42% off

Don’t miss Channellock’s 10-inch Tongue/Groove Pliers at under $9.50 (42% off, Amazon low)

Under $9.50 Learn More
50% off

Save 50% on a pair of KEF Q150 Bookshelf Speakers via Amazon at $300 shipped

$300 Learn More
40% off

J.Crew Spring Sale is live! Save up to 40% off new arrivals from $20: Shorts, dresses, more

Learn More
40% off

Add a 32-inch RGB desk pad to your gaming setup for just $14.50 with this code

$14.50 Learn More