Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 $16, RE3 $20, Stardew Valley $9, DMC 5 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its larger Capcom publisher sale, Microsoft is now offering Resident Evil 2 remake for $15.99 in digital form. While still up at full price on PSN, PlayStation gamers can score it for $18 Prime shipped on Amazon. Regularly up to $40 or so, today’s offers are matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This is the RE2 remake that features new over-the-shoulder camera mode, a modernized control scheme, “photorealistic visuals in 4K,” and a few new surprises along the way in terms of gameplay and plot. You’ll also find loads more Resident Evil deals including RE3 down below as well as Stardew Valley, Disney Afternoon Collection, Devil May Cry 5, Mega Man 11, and much more. 

