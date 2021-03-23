Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil 2 $16, RE3 $20, Stardew Valley $9, DMC 5 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, as part of its larger Capcom publisher sale, Microsoft is now offering Resident Evil 2 remake for $15.99 in digital form. While still up at full price on PSN, PlayStation gamers can score it for $18 Prime shipped on Amazon. Regularly up to $40 or so, today’s offers are matching our previous mention and the lowest we can find. This is the RE2 remake that features new over-the-shoulder camera mode, a modernized control scheme, “photorealistic visuals in 4K,” and a few new surprises along the way in terms of gameplay and plot. You’ll also find loads more Resident Evil deals including RE3 down below as well as Stardew Valley, Disney Afternoon Collection, Devil May Cry 5, Mega Man 11, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Sony Play at Home: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 games go FREE
- Sony unveils new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers
- Our favorite Xbox skins for Series X or S
- PlayStation Plus from $28.50 (Reg. up to $60)
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Resident Evil 3 Xbox $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Stardew Valley Xbox $9 (Reg. $15)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Devil May Cry 5 Xbox $20 (Reg. $25)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Capcom Publisher sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise sale from $11
- Xbox Mega Man Franchise sale from $6
- Dragon Quest XI S $25 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III from $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Amazon Buy Two Get One FREE PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch games
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Crash 4, Assassin’s Creed, much more
- Hit the video games section from the menu on the left side of the page
- Dying Light Anniversary Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Complete $30 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $10 (Reg. $25)
- Incl. Journey, flOw, and Flower
- Far Cry New Dawn $12 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Plus BioShock 1, 2, and Infinite for $8 each (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Also matched on PSN
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 on PlayStation and Xbox $39 (Reg. $50+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, weapons, more
Square drops new 6-minute video on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it
Highly anticipated Among Us Airship map, new content, and account system hits this month
DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods final chapter set for release today
8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller
Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1
Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more
The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos
Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can
Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display
