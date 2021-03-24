FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion all-time low at $20, Trials of Mana $20, more

-
Reg. $40+ $20

In today’s best game deals, Sony and Microsoft are now offering digital copies of Watch Dogs Legion at $19.79 on PSN and the Xbox marketplace (Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate required). This version is playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Regularly up to $60 and currently starting at $30 on Amazon in physical form, these are some of the best prices we have tracked on the game yet. This one sets players loose in an open-world London under siege by a mysterious hacker group. Recruit anyone you find in the game world to your squad to save the day, then dive into the new multiplayer action. While the PC online suite was delayed it is now live on console with PvP and new co-op missions. You’ll also find loads more below including Trials of Mana, Stardew Valley, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, Retro Brawler Bundle, Dragon Quest XI S, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, weapons, more

Square drops new 6-minute video on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it

Highly anticipated Among Us Airship map, new content, and account system hits this month

DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods final chapter set for release today

8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller

Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1

Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

