Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion all-time low at $20, Trials of Mana $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony and Microsoft are now offering digital copies of Watch Dogs Legion at $19.79 on PSN and the Xbox marketplace (Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate required). This version is playable on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. Regularly up to $60 and currently starting at $30 on Amazon in physical form, these are some of the best prices we have tracked on the game yet. This one sets players loose in an open-world London under siege by a mysterious hacker group. Recruit anyone you find in the game world to your squad to save the day, then dive into the new multiplayer action. While the PC online suite was delayed it is now live on console with PvP and new co-op missions. You’ll also find loads more below including Trials of Mana, Stardew Valley, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, Retro Brawler Bundle, Dragon Quest XI S, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
Today’s best game deals:
- Trials of Mana $20 (Reg. $50)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition $35 (Reg. up to $100)
- Retro Brawler Bundle Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun
- Trine: Ultimate Collection Switch $15 (Reg. $50)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 3 Xbox $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Stardew Valley Xbox $9 (Reg. $15)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Devil May Cry 5 Xbox $20 (Reg. $25)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Capcom Publisher sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise sale from $11
- Xbox Mega Man Franchise sale from $6
- Dragon Quest XI S $25 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III from $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Amazon Buy Two Get One FREE PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch games
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Crash 4, Assassin’s Creed, much more
- Hit the video games section from the menu on the left side of the page
- Dying Light Anniversary Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $10 (Reg. $25)
- Incl. Journey, flOw, and Flower
- Far Cry New Dawn $12 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Plus BioShock 1, 2, and Infinite for $8 each (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Also matched on PSN
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 on PlayStation and Xbox $39 (Reg. $50+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU
PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order
Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, weapons, more
Square drops new 6-minute video on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it
Highly anticipated Among Us Airship map, new content, and account system hits this month
DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods final chapter set for release today
8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller
Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1
Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more
Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can
