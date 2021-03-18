We are now tracking some solid price drops on Parallels Desktop 16 — one of the best virtual desktop apps out there. While Parallels is now offering 10% off several different versions, Amazon is also offering the Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac 1-year subscription for $69.99 with free digital delivery. That’s 13% off the regular $80 price tag, about $8 under the current direct promotion, and the best price we can find. This deal is matching the Amazon all-time low as well. One of the best ways to run Windows on your Mac, it is great for cross platform software development, accessing Windows-only applications, and much more. Be sure to head over to our coverage of the new Parallels 16 for a detailed breakdown of the new features and down below for additional deals.

As we mentioned above, the 1-year subscription version of Parallels Desktop 16 is more affordable at Amazon right now, but you can score 10% off Parallels Desktop Perpetual (no subscription required), Parallels Desktop PRO, and Parallels Desktop Business Edition direct as well. That puts those versions at the best prices we can find when you apply promo code T28-2N6-SCJ at checkout.

One thing to keep in mind here, the subscription version requires yearly payments alongside the lower out-of-pocket price tag up front. But the perpetual license is yours to keep forever with a single of price of entry.

More details on Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac:

Seamlessly run Windows applications side by side with Mac OS applications (Windows license sold separately)

Get all your files, apps, and bookmarks from your PC to your Mac

Optimized for Windows 10 and macOS Catalina. Full Windows 8, Windows 7, Windows XP, Google Chrome and Linux support

Easily copy & paste and drag & drop text and files between Windows and Mac

One-year subscription

