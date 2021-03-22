Today’s best game deals: Dragon Quest XI Definitive $25, Amazon B2G1 FREE, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition on Xbox and PlayStation for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. In this giant open-world RPG, players must “embark on a quest to unravel the mystery of your fate” after being “denigrated as a demon and pursued by a malicious monarch.” This version includes the main game, a number of in-game goodies, 2D graphics mode, and more. Down below you’ll find today’s Amazon buy two get one FREE game sale, deals on Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Kingdom Hearts III, Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, Dying Light Anniversary Edition, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Sony Play at Home: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 games go FREE
- Sony unveils new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers
- Our favorite Xbox skins for Series X or S
- PlayStation Plus from $28.50 (Reg. up to $60)
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts III from $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Also matched at Best Buy
- Amazon Buy Two Get One FREE PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch games
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Crash 4, Assassin’s Creed, much more
- Hit the video games section from the menu on the left side of the page
- Dying Light Anniversary Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Plants Vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Complete $30 (Reg. $40)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $10 (Reg. $25)
- Incl. Journey, flOw, and Flower
- FREE $15 PSN credit for new PS Plus subscribers
- Far Cry New Dawn $12 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $39 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Plus BioShock 1, 2, and Infinite for $8 each (Reg. $20)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Also matched on PSN
- Watch Dogs Legion $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- NHL 21 PSN $24 (Reg. $60)
- Fallout 4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 on PlayStation and Xbox $39 (Reg. $50+)
- Square Enix Xbox Publisher Promotion up to 80% off
- Tom Clancy Xbox Franchise Sale up to 70% off
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition (PS4/PS5) $10 (Reg. $40)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it
Highly anticipated Among Us Airship map, new content, and account system hits this month
DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods final chapter set for release today
8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller
Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1
Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more
The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos
Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game
Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can
Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display
