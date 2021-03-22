FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Dragon Quest XI Definitive $25, Amazon B2G1 FREE, more

Reg. $40+ $25

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition on Xbox and PlayStation for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. In this giant open-world RPG, players must “embark on a quest to unravel the mystery of your fate” after being “denigrated as a demon and pursued by a malicious monarch.” This version includes the main game, a number of in-game goodies, 2D graphics mode, and more. Down below you’ll find today’s Amazon buy two get one FREE game sale, deals on Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Kingdom Hearts III, Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy, Dying Light Anniversary Edition, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it

Highly anticipated Among Us Airship map, new content, and account system hits this month

DOOM Eternal Ancient Gods final chapter set for release today

8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller

Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1

Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more

The Outer Worlds’ final DLC expansion: Murder on Eridanos

Dotemu unveils new old-school Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Time-style game

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

Report: Upcoming Nintendo Switch Pro has 4K + 7-inch touchscreen OLED Samsung display

