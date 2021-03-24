Steam is now offering Half-Life Alyx for $35.99 as a PC VR digital download (VR headset required, details here). Regularly $60, this is part of Steam’s one-year celebration of the game and marks the lowest price it has ever been offered for. This one is widely considered to be one of, if not, the best games of last year and easily among the best VR experiences out there. Alyx marks Valve’s return to its beloved Half-life series and is set between the events of the original and its sequel. Alongside the “Overwhelmingly positive reviews” on Steam from over 45,000 gamers, this might be one of your only chances for quite a long time to add this one to your Steam library at a price this low. More details below.

Today’s Half-Life Alyx deal is live from now through March 31, 2021, so make sure you get it while you can. Players take on the role of Alyx Vance as humanity’s only chance for survival. It is “the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine.” Here’s more details on what to expect from the story:

The Combine’s control of the planet since the Black Mesa incident has only strengthened as they corral the remaining population in cities. Among them are some of Earth’s greatest scientists: you and your father, Dr. Eli Vance. As founders of a fledgling resistance, you’ve continued your clandestine scientific activity—performing critical research, and building invaluable tools for the few humans brave enough to defy the Combine.

And you can learn more about Half-Life Alyx in our detailed launch coverage right here.

Then go check out our hands-on review for the Oculus Quest 2 and dive into our PC gaming guide for even more. There are loads of deals in there to support your new Half-Life Alyx rig including this Taito Control XXL gaming mousepad, the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs, this offer on the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, and Razer’s new 60% Huntsman Mini Keyboard.

More details on Half-Life Alyx:

Valve’s return to the Half-Life universe that started it all was built from the ground up for virtual reality. VR was built to enable the gameplay that sits at the heart of Half-Life. Immerse yourself in deep environmental interactions, puzzle solving, world exploration, and visceral combat. Lean to aim around a broken wall and under a Barnacle to make an impossible shot. Rummage through shelves to find a healing syringe and some shotgun shells. Manipulate tools to hack alien interfaces. Toss a bottle through a window to distract an enemy. Rip a Headcrab off your face and throw it out the window.

