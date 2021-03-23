FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ROCCAT’s Taito Control XXL gaming mousepad drops to new low at 50% off, now $17.50

-
50% off $17.50

Amazon is offering the ROCCAT Taito Control Wide XXL Gaming Mousepad for $17.49 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $35, this marks a new all-time low and is a 50% discount from its regular going rate. If you’re looking for a way to give your gaming setup an upgrade, this is a sure-fire way to do just that. It features a smooth textile that’s perfect for letting your mouse glide across. It delivers a consistent surface so your peripherals are always accurate. Plus, it’s durable and rugged with a fray-resistant border. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Save some cash and just put the Amazon Basics mousepad on your desk. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped, which is more than 50% below today’s lead deal. However, it’s quite a bit smaller and is really only designed to be placed under a mouse, as it won’t cover your entire desk at one time.

Looking to further upgrade your gaming setup? Yesterday, we found a discount on the Razer 60% Huntsman Mini Keyboard, which dropped it to $100. This is an all-time low and a fantastic price given that it normally goes for $120.

More about the ROCCAT Taito Gaming Mousepad:

Aim with pinpoint accuracy using this ROCCAT Taito Control smooth textile gaming mousepad. Advanced cloth materials provide a consistently smooth mousing surface and the rubberized backing improves grip and prevents slippage. This ROCCAT Taito Control smooth textile gaming mousepad offers lasting durability with its rugged construction and fray-resistant stitched border.

