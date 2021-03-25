adidas has a new collaboration with Peloton that will help you boost your next ride. The collection was designed by popular Peloton instructors including Cody Rigsby, Ally Love, and Robin Arzón. This line has 11 new pieces including sweatshirts, leggings, shorts, tank tops, and more that are sure to be a conversation starter. Pricing starts at just $30 and goes up to $80. You will also want to be sure to pick up an adidas Creators Club Membership (free to sign up) to receive complimentary delivery. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the adidas x Peloton collection. You’ll also want to check out the new Dick’s Sporting Goods apparel line called VRST in our guide here.

The “performance wear and lifestyle pieces” were designed by top Peloton instructors Ally Love, Cody Rigsby, and Robin Arzón. While Peloton also offers apparel lines with brands like Lululemon and Nike, the Adidas partnership is the first-ever, instructor-designed collection. “We made this so that anyone can feel confident and empowered every time they wear one of these pieces,” Arzón explained.

adidas x Peloton men’s picks

Tights are a phenomenal option for Peloton rides, and this collection has a style for men you will want to check out. The adidas x Peloton 7/8 Length Heat.Rdy Tights are made to give support and comfort. These compression tights are moisture wicking and and have vents behind the knees to add breathability. This style features fashionable Peloton graphics as well as the classic 3-Stripes highlight.

Another notable item from this collection that I personally think will be a best-seller is the Graphic Hoodie. This hoodie is gender neutral and is available in navy, pink, or orange. The classic style can be worn throughout any season and the brushed fleece is great for when you’re trying to break a sweat on your ride.

Women’s apparel for Peloton rides

Cropped items for women are very fashionable this spring and this collection features two styles that I think will be huge hits. The Cropped Hoodie is great for transitional weather, and they also feature a stylish T-shirt option as well. Both styles are priced at $70 and have the same graphics as well that state, “Dare to Disrupt, Built for Greater, and Together We Go Far.” This is a great option to add to your workout wardrobe because of how versatile they are to pair with shorts, leggings, or joggers alike.

