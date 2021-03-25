Woot 1-day Samsung Galaxy smartphone sale kicks off from $180 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is discounting a variety of certified refurbished Samsung Galaxy Android smartphones starting at $179.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S10e for $319.99. Down from the original $750 price tag, it has more recently been fetching $600 with today’s offer saving you as much as 57% and marking the best to date on the handset.

Perfect for if you’re looking to score a handset for your kid or an older family member who doesn’t need the latest and greatest, Samsung Galaxy S10e arrives with a 5.8-inch AMOLED display and comes powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC that’s backed by 128GB of storage. PowerShare Wireless Charging features, this smartphone is still receiving updates, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Rated 4.5/5 stars and we found it to be quite the compelling option in our hands-on review.

Then be sure to shop all of the other offers in today’s refurbished Samsung smartphone sale for even more ways to get in the Android game. With prices starting at $180, there are even more affordable offerings than the S10e model highlighted above. Plus, everything comes backed by the same aforementioned 90-day warranty.

Or just have a look at our Android guide instead for all of the other best offers live right now. Yesterday saw some notable price cuts go live on Samsung Galaxy Note 10/+ models starting at $450, with as much as 52% in savings attached, which are still up for the taking alongside all of the best app and game deals for your handset right here.

Samsung Galaxy S10e features:

Say goodbye to the ‘notch’ and hello to Infinity-O, the Galaxy S10e SM-G970U 128GB Smartphone from Samsung features the nearly bezel-less, all-screen Infinity-O display. To help push the screen from edge-to-edge, Samsung laser-cut a hole in the front corner of the display to accommodate the 10MP dual-pixel wide-angle selfie camera. The screen itself is a big 5.8″ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Display. It’s also certified to support HDR10+ for a cinematic experience and is designed to produce brilliant and realistic images.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!