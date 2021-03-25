FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $24, more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessoriesaukey
50% off From $6

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station for $24.64 with free shipping for Prime miners or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings, matches our previous mention for the 2021 low, and is only the third notable price cut. Headlined by a Qi stand, this charging station can dish out 10W of power to Android devices or 7.5W to iPhones. There’s also an additional 5W pad that’s ideal for topping off AirPods and other earbuds, with a space to refuel your Apple Watch completing the package. Over 785 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously on the same charging station. Features Qi wireless fast-charging up to 10W and handy charging LEDs to show the exact charging status. Great for entertainment lovers and productivity freaks alike. Keep multiple devices fully charged and never need to go hunting for a cable.

Simply place your device on one of the charging areas to begin charging. Includes a comprehensive suite of protections that ensure things never get too hot. Place a Qi compatible mobile device on the phone stand, put an AirPods wireless charging case on the secondary charging surface.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

aukey

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

All of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers and iPho...
WD’s 500GB USB-C Portable 1050MB/s SSD matching A...
Roborock’s smart cleaning bots will handle the ch...
Save $100 on Anker’s Powerhouse II portable power...
Whiskey gift sets, wine glasses, more starting from $40...
Jackinthebox kids’ science and STEM creative kits...
LIFX’s new Nightvision HomeKit Color Light Bulb ...
Amazon has AUKEY wireless earbuds with ANC at $30 + mor...
Show More Comments

Related

90% off

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 65W Charging Station $40, more

From $1 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories 25000mAh Solar Power Bank $37 (Save 20%), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: MFi Lightning to 3.5mm Adapter $5 (50% off), more

From $5 Learn More
50% off

Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerDrive Charger $15 (50% off), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $40

Lock-in 24-months of Dwell magazine today for just $4.50/yr. (Reg. $40) + more

$9 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: March 25, 2021 – Save on AirPods Pro, iPad Air, and MagSafe chargers

Listen now

Hands-on: NZXT N7 B550 offers AMD gamers a gorgeous motherboard for any build

Learn More
Reg. $79

Mickey Mouse comes to dinner with 6-qt. Disney Edition Instant Pot at $59 shipped (Reg. $79)

$59 Learn More