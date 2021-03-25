Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $24, more

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station for $24.64 with free shipping for Prime miners or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer amounts to nearly 20% in savings, matches our previous mention for the 2021 low, and is only the third notable price cut. Headlined by a Qi stand, this charging station can dish out 10W of power to Android devices or 7.5W to iPhones. There’s also an additional 5W pad that’s ideal for topping off AirPods and other earbuds, with a space to refuel your Apple Watch completing the package. Over 785 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch simultaneously on the same charging station. Features Qi wireless fast-charging up to 10W and handy charging LEDs to show the exact charging status. Great for entertainment lovers and productivity freaks alike. Keep multiple devices fully charged and never need to go hunting for a cable.
Simply place your device on one of the charging areas to begin charging. Includes a comprehensive suite of protections that ensure things never get too hot. Place a Qi compatible mobile device on the phone stand, put an AirPods wireless charging case on the secondary charging surface.
