PC games from $2: DOOM, Dark Souls III, Civilization VI Platinum Edition, ESO, more

CDKeys is offering DOOM on Steam for $3.99 as a digital download. For comparison, you’d normally pay $20 for this title on Steam and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the game on Steam. Having launched in 2016, this is the first major installment in the DOOM series since Doom 3 back in 2004. You’ll play as an unnamed space marine who’s battling demons that were unleashed by the Union Aerospace Corporation inside of their energy-mining facility on Mars. The gameplay is fast-paced, guns are a blast to use, and the levels are increasingly more difficult, making this a great game to play when you have a few minutes of downtime. On Steam, reviews are “overwhelmingly positive.” Head below for other great deals.

More about DOOM:

Developed by id software, the studio that pioneered the first-person shooter genre and created multiplayer Deathmatch, DOOM returns as a brutally fun and challenging modern-day shooter experience. Relentless demons, impossibly destructive guns, and fast, fluid movement provide the foundation for intense, first-person combat – whether you’re obliterating demon hordes through the depths of Hell in the single-player campaign, or competing against your friends in numerous multiplayer modes. Expand your gameplay experience using DOOM SnapMap game editor to easily create, play, and share your content with the world.

