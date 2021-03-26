FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, MLB The Show 20 $5, much more

-
Reg. $50 $20

In today’s best game deals, in case you missed it, Sony and Microsoft are still offering the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy down at $19.99 on PlayStation and Xbox. This recently released collection carries a $50 MSRP and is expected to jump back up soon. This deal is the lowest price it has been offered for. You’re looking at the “complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games” including Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. This is a great way to score the entire modern Tomb Raider series in one fell swoop for $20. You’ll also find loads more below including MLB The Show 20, Watch Dogs Legion, Blasphemous, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo

Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead intros free-to-play multiplayer, Party Chat without Live Gold, more

New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, weapons, more

Square drops new 6-minute video on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it

Highly anticipated Among Us Airship map, new content, and account system hits this month

8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller

Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1

Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more

Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can

