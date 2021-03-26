Today’s best game deals: Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, MLB The Show 20 $5, much more

In today’s best game deals, in case you missed it, Sony and Microsoft are still offering the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy down at $19.99 on PlayStation and Xbox. This recently released collection carries a $50 MSRP and is expected to jump back up soon. This deal is the lowest price it has been offered for. You’re looking at the “complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games” including Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. This is a great way to score the entire modern Tomb Raider series in one fell swoop for $20. You’ll also find loads more below including MLB The Show 20, Watch Dogs Legion, Blasphemous, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW PlayStation Plus from $26 (Reg. up to $60)
- NEW Nintendo eShop indie games from $3
- Microsoft’s all-new Xbox Wireless Headset on sale for $94
- Sony Play at Home: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 games go FREE
- Sony unveils new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers
- Our favorite Xbox skins for Series X or S
- March PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- MLB The Show 20 $5 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition $35 (Reg. $60+)
- Xbox farming game sale up to 70% off
- Blasphemous Switch $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- The Gardens Between Switch$4.50 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $40+)
- On PSN and the Xbox marketplace
- (Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate required)
- Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection $12 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition $35 (Reg. up to $100)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo $6 (Reg. $15)
- The Flame In The Flood $4 (Reg. $15)
- Tales from the Borderlands $20 (Reg. $25)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $50 (Reg. $60)
- Retro Brawler Bundle Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Double Dragon & Kunio-kun
- Resident Evil 3 Xbox $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- Stardew Valley Xbox $9 (Reg. $15)
- Disney Afternoon Collection Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- ULTIMATE MARVEL VS. CAPCOM 3 Xbox $10 (Reg. $25)
- Devil May Cry 5 Xbox $20 (Reg. $25)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox Capcom Publisher sale up to 80% off
- Xbox Resident Evil Franchise sale from $11
- Xbox Mega Man Franchise sale from $6
- Dragon Quest XI S $25 (Reg. $40)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Buy Two Get One FREE PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch games
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Crash 4, Assassin’s Creed, much more
- Hit the video games section from the menu on the left side of the page
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Journey Collector’s Edition $10 (Reg. $25)
- Incl. Journey, flOw, and Flower
- Far Cry New Dawn $12 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Party $39 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $50 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Plus BioShock 1, 2, and Infinite for $8 each (Reg. $20)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Crash Bandicoot 4 on PlayStation and Xbox $39 (Reg. $50+)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Microsoft unveils two new Xbox controller colorways: Electric Volt and Daystrike Camo
Xbox Alpha Skip Ahead intros free-to-play multiplayer, Party Chat without Live Gold, more
New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU
PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order
Fallout 76 2021 road map showcases upcoming stories, weapons, more
Square drops new 6-minute video on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
EA Play joins Game Pass for PC with official launch; here’s how to use it
Highly anticipated Among Us Airship map, new content, and account system hits this month
8Bitdo launches new multi-platform wireless Pro 2 Controller
Outriders launches with cross-play + day one Game Pass availability on April 1
Bethesda x Microsoft Roundtable livestream: 20 games hit Game Pass today, more
Grab Super Mario Bros. 35, 3D All-Stars and more while you still can
