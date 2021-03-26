Today’s best game deals: Tomb Raider Trilogy $20, MLB The Show 20 $5, much more

In today’s best game deals, in case you missed it, Sony and Microsoft are still offering the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy down at $19.99 on PlayStation and Xbox. This recently released collection carries a $50 MSRP and is expected to jump back up soon. This deal is the lowest price it has been offered for. You’re looking at the “complete edition of the award-winning Tomb Raider origin games” including Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. This is a great way to score the entire modern Tomb Raider series in one fell swoop for $20. You’ll also find loads more below including MLB The Show 20, Watch Dogs Legion, Blasphemous, Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

