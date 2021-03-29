The Lavazza Expert Classy Plus espresso brewer automates your morning routine at $161

Amazon is offering the Lavazza Expert Classy Plus Single Serve Espresso and Coffee Brewer for $160.88 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $250, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This coffee maker is designed to brew six different beverages, including espresso, lungo, 8-ounce coffee, macchiato, cappuccino, and lattes. It works with Lavazza Expert Capsules and even includes a built-in milk frothing and dispensing mechanism for certain brews. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Use some of your savings to pick up a pack of capsules so you can start enjoying your machine right away. This 36-pack of Lavazza Expert Espresso Gusto Intenso X2 Capsules is a great buy, considering it’s just $26 on Amazon. With 36 capsules, you’ll be able to enjoy a single brew for over a month or multiple for a few weeks, at least.

Prefer to just make your own coffee and drinks? Well, right now Amazon has Ninja’s Hot and Cold coffee maker that features a built-in frother down to $170. Normally up to $230, this deal won’t last long, so you’ll want to make sure to cash in on the savings before the price goes back up.

More about the Lavazza Expert Classy Plus:

Single Serve ALL-IN-ONE Espresso & Coffee Brewer Machine

Able to brew six selections of beverages: Espresso, Lungo, 8 oz. Coffee, Macchiato, Cappuccino and Latte

Works only with Lavazza Expert Capsules

First ALL-IN-ONE Espresso & Coffee Brewer Machine

