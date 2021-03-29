Amazon’s 24-pack of Microfiber Cleaning Cloths are under $0.50 each (24% off)

Amazon is offering a 24-pack of its Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloths for $11.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 24% off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked in 11 months. Once armed with these ultra-soft, non-abrasive microfiber cloths, you’ll be ready to delicately clean all kinds of surfaces. Amazon touts that each one of these is gentle enough that it “will not scratch paints, coats or other surfaces.” Every single one can be used with or without chemical cleaners and is able to absorb eight times its own weight. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re primarily after an easy way to clean glass surfaces, consider grabbing Sprayway’s wipes at $3 Prime shipped. Grabbing these means you can keep 20 ready-to-go wipes in your glove compartment or home to make it a cinch to clean windows, your car’s windshield, and more.

Speaking of cleaning gear, we’ve got several related deals that are worthy of your attention. Examples include Shark’s refurbished ION Robot Vacuum at $90 Prime shipped and Ivation’s Ozone Generator at $30 off. And if you pride yourself on being handy, you may want to expand your abilities with Swiss+Tech’s Wallet Multi-Tool for $8.

Amazon Basics Microfiber Cleaning Cloth features:

Cleans with or without chemical cleaners, leaves lint and streak free results

Absorbs eight times its own weight

Pack comes with three different towel colors (blue, yellow, and white)

Rinse and reuse 100’s of times

