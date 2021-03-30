Let your kids play with three pounds of Kinetic Sand + get eight tools, more for under $12

Amazon is offering the Kinetic Sand Beach Sand Kingdom Playset with 3-pounds of Sand for $11.80 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally, you’d pay $15 or more for this kit, and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you’re not heading to the beach anytime soon, this is a great way to mimic it at home. It feels like wet beach sand, but without being sticky and as messy as actually going to the beach. With three pounds of sand included here, there’s plenty for your kids to play with. There are also eight included castle-themed molds and tools, plus a “transformable sand box.” Rated 4.8/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Picking up 2-pounds of purple Kinetic Sand saves you even more. It’s under $9 Prime shipped at Amazon and is great if you’re wanting to add a pop of color to your projects. This would pair well with today’s lead deal, too, since it will deliver an additional two pounds of sand for your young ones to build with.

For days where you’re planning on staying inside, check out these board games from just $8. You’ll find fan-favorites like Monopoly classic, Super Mario Edition, Baby Yoda, and much more on sale here. The deals won’t last long, so act fast before they’re gone for good.

More about Kinetic Sand:

Kinetic Sand Beach Sand feels like wet beach sand that’s actually dry! It magically flows through your hands without sticking. It’s easy to shape and mold and cleans up easily! Like all Kinetic Sand products, Kinetic Beach Sand is wheat, gluten and casein free.

8 CASTLE-THEMED MOLDS & TOOLS: The Beach Sand Kingdom includes everything you need to create epic sandcastles anywhere! Use the 6 castle-themed molds to create walls, bridges, towers and more. The 2 multi-use tools can be used to cut, dig, rake and shovel Kinetic Beach Sand.

Includes: 3lbs (1.36 kg) Kinetic Sand Beach Sand, 6 Molds, 2 Tools, 1 Transformable Sand Box, 1 Instruction Guide

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!