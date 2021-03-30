Board games from $6: Monopoly classic, Super Mario Edition all-time low, Baby Yoda, more

Amazon is now offering the classic Monopoly board game for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, like it currently fetches at Walmart, today’s deal is 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Hasbro is preparing to overhaul this classic later this year, so now might be a good chance to lock-in the classic version. This is the iconic board game awe all known and love in true form with classic player tokens, community cards, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 22,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more board and card game deals including an all-time low on Super Mario Monopoly.

More board and card game deals:

Amazon is also offering an additional $25 off when you spend $100 on select board and card games right now. While that’s quite a hefty spend, if you do plan on making a complete game night overhaul, you might as well get the $25 off. You’ll find some top tier titles in there too like Card Against Humanity and more.

Make sure you check out the upcoming Witcher board game as well as the 50th anniversary UNO sets and the now available UNO Minimalista concept.

More details on Monopoly Classic:

Buy, sell, dream and scheme your way to riches

Players buy, sell and trade to win

Build houses and hotels on your properties and bankrupt your opponents to win it all

Chance and Community Chest cards can change everything

Includes gameboard, 8 Tokens, 28 Title Deed Cards, 16 Chance Cards, 16 Community Chest Cards, 32 Houses, 12 Hotels, 2 Dice, Money Pack and Game Guide

