Under Armour takes up to 25% off spring workout wear from $15: Polos, shorts, more

For a limited time only, Under Armour is offering up to 25% off new spring workout wear. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on golf polos, shorts, joggers, t-shirts, and more. Under Armour Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of our top picks from this sale is the Showdown Golf Shorts for men. These shorts are great for the golf season and they’re currently marked down to $49. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $65. They’re available in ten color options and the material is stretch-infused for added comfort. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 160 reviews from Under Armour customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

