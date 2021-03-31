JBL speaker deals up to 30% off: Flip 5 Waterproof $85, CLIP 3 $50, soundbar, more

Today only, Woot is offering a series of notable deals on JBL speakers and home theater gear. One standout is the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $84.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $120 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. A perfect summer time audio companion, this wireless Bluetooth speaker sports IPX7 waterproofing to be ready for all of your upcoming adventures, or just poolside. It has 12-hours of playtime per charge, horizontal or vertical orientation, the ability to pair multiple speakers together for a bigger sound, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 32,000 Amazon customer and ships with a 90-day Wot warranty. More JBL deals below.

More on the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker:

Wireless Bluetooth streaming

12 hours of playtime

IPX7 waterproof

Pair multiple speakers with party boost

Premium JBL sound quality

Connector type: 3.5 millimeter stereo

Power source type: Battery powered

Included components: Quick start guide

