JBL speaker deals up to 30% off: Flip 5 Waterproof $85, CLIP 3 $50, soundbar, more

-
30% off From $50

Today only, Woot is offering a series of notable deals on JBL speakers and home theater gear. One standout is the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $84.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $120 at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. A perfect summer time audio companion, this wireless Bluetooth speaker sports IPX7 waterproofing to be ready for all of your upcoming adventures, or just poolside. It has 12-hours of playtime per charge, horizontal or vertical orientation, the ability to pair multiple speakers together for a bigger sound, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 32,000 Amazon customer and ships with a 90-day Wot warranty. More JBL deals below. 

More JBL speaker deals:

We are also still tracking some great offers on smart Amazon speakers right here starting from $30, alongside a host of other Amazon gear from $17. Just be sure to check out the deals we have on Amazon’s #1 best-selling Bluetooth 5.0 stereo amplifier, these Anker speaker and audio deals, and these ongoing Bose price drops. While we are talking audio, you’ll most likely want to give all of these premium Sennheiser headphone deals a look as well as this all-time low on the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones.

More on the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker:

  • Wireless Bluetooth streaming
  • 12 hours of playtime
  • IPX7 waterproof
  • Pair multiple speakers with party boost
  • Premium JBL sound quality
  • Connector type: 3.5 millimeter stereo
  • Power source type: Battery powered
  • Included components: Quick start guide

