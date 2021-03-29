FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s #1 best-selling Bluetooth 5.0 stereo amplifier drops to $46.50 following $37 discount

YmooDirect (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the 1Mii Bluetooth 5.0 Stereo Amplifier/Receiver for $45.64 shipped with the code 457OK55B at checkout. Down from its $83 list price, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to drive some speakers at your house, this is a great amp for the job. It features Bluetooth built-in so you can connect your phone wirelessly to enjoy music without plugging anything in. It can drive two 100W passive speakers as well, which is great for a plethora of setups. Whether you’re wanting to use this on the patio, in your garage, or elsewhere, the compact build means it’ll be easy to hide out of sight. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

If you’re just in the market for a set of budget-focused speakers, and an amplifier is a bit too complicated for your setup, we’ve got you covered. This set of speakers is a great alternative at just $20 on Amazon. Given that over 43,000 customers have left a collective 4.6/5 star rating here, you know it’ll be a great addition to any desk.

In the market for voice-activated speakers? Well, Amazon’s Echo lineup is a great option. Today, the deals start at just $17, but the most notable discount is the all-new Echo Show that’s down to $210, which is a $40 discount from its normal going rate. This is a can’t-miss sale if you’re in Amazon’s ecosystem, so be sure to swing by our coverage before the prices go back up.

More about the 1Mii Stereo Amplifier:

  • The 1Mii B08S Bluetooth amplifier receiver features the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip to ensure high fidelity Bluetooth audio signal for music streaming to those speakers or home stereo systems that doesn’t have the capability.
  • aptX HD audio ensures the high resolution audio. This enhanced codec supports 24-bit music quality over Bluetooth. With the aptX HD technology, the 1Mii B08S Bluetooth digital amplifier ensures that the listeners can hear even the smallest details in their music.
  • The upgraded 1Mii B08S Bluetooth receiver has bass, treble and volume control knobs for hassle-free handling for robust and live sound.

