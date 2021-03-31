FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lexar’s expansive Play 1TB microSD Card gets first discount, now $180 (Save $70)

Amazon is offering the Lexar Play 1TB microSDXC Card for $179.99 shipped. Matched at B&H, but shipping may be delayed as it is currently being displayed as a pre-order there, unlike Amazon. That’s $70 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. It doesn’t matter if you own a Nintendo Switch (expansion guide here), or a microSD-ready tablet, smartphone, or Chromebook, this card is ready to deliver an abundance of storage. You’ll garner 1TB of space despite the fact that this unit works out to roughly the size of a fingernail. It also supports up to 150MB/s performance and is backed by a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Need a way to read and write to your new card? Anker has you covered with its 2-in-1 reader for $14 Prime shipped. It features a minimal design that’s aimed at helping you quickly and efficiently get the job done. More than 3,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

And for those of you who are on the hunt for a full-blown hard-disk or solid-state drive, be sure to check out our roundup of Amazon World Backup Day sale from $42.50. Other fun and notable discounts include HyperX’s iPhone-ready Qi Controller Grip at $35.50 alongside ESR MagSafe chargers, cases, and other accessories from $9.

Lexar Play 1TB microSDXC Card features:

  • Compatible with Nintendo Switch, portable gaming devices, smartphones and tablets
  • Fast transfer speeds for quick loading time with up to 150MB/s read
  • Store more videos, movies, games, music and your favorite content with large capacity
  • Loads apps faster with A2-rated performance
  • Five-year limited product support

