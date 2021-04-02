Smartphone Accessories: LED 10W Qi Desk Lamp $27 (Save 27%), more

The official TaoTronics Amazon storefront currently offers its LED Desk Lamp with 10W Qi Charging Pad for $26.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $37, today’s offer amounts to $10 in savings and marks a new all-time low. This desk lamp from TaoTronics looks to not only illuminate your workspace, but also provide a convenient place to refuel your smartphone or earbuds. On top of its seven brightness levels, you’ll also benefit from five different color modes on top of an adjustable design with built-in 10W Qi charging pad. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 990 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker’s end of week sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials from $9
- Monoprice iPhone 11 Pro Leather Wallet Case: $2 (Reg. $10) | Monoprice
- CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand: $35 (Reg. $46) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- OtterBox iPhone 12 cases and more are 20% off in today’s Gold Box from $15
- Seneo 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station: $20 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- AUKEY 72W USB-C Wall Charger: $20 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Beats Solo Pro ANC Headphones see 37% discount to low of $145, more from $60
- AUKEY ANC True Wireless Earbuds: $31 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Soluser 30000mAh Solar Power Bank: $37 (Reg. $48) | Amazon
- Apple’s official iPhone 11 Pro/Max leather cases go on sale: Folio $58, more from $20
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger sees very first discount to $120 (Save 20%)
- Mkeke iPhone XR Screen Protector 3-pack: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- AUKEY Mini Dual USB Car Charger: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charger: $19 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Nomad’s Base Station Pro sees 50% discount to new low of $100 with our exclusive code
- Amazon Basics Lightning Cable: $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
Adjust the light of the wireless charging lamp to meet your eyes’ needs and match your activity. Lets you connect and recharge your smartphone or tablet up to 5V/1A if your device does not support wireless charging. Table lamp’s head tilts up to 135 degree and rotates up to 180 degree; and the arm can be tilted up to 150 degree and swivels a full 90 degree.
From industry-leading LED lighting solutions to home goods and audio devices, we put users at the center of our decisions and design products that address life’s needs and help you make the most of your daily activities.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!