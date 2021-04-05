Amazon 1-day cast iron kitchenware sale from $18: 3-piece skillet set $39 + more up to 32% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 32% off Cuisinel cookware, cast iron skillets, and kitchen organizers. One standout here is the 3-piece Cuisinel Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Chef Set for $38.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $55 or so, today’s offer is nearly 30% off the going rate and the best we can find. A great opportunity to bring some cast iron into your kitchen arsenal or to refresh your aging pans, this set includes 8-, 10-, and 12-inch skillets. Ideal for everything from frying and grilling as well baking under the broiler, they also ship with a solid lifetime warranty and a 4+ star rating from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you think you can get away with a 2-piece set, the Cuisinel 8- and 10-inch combo kit is currently on sale for $26.99 shipped. That’s up to 43% off the regular $40 price tag and the lowest we can find. The same specs and solid ratings apply to these ones as well.

And there are plenty more where those came from in today’s Gold Box. You’ll find full-on 11-piece sets at up to 30% off as well as pan organizers, and some more vibrantly colored options as well right here starting from just over $18 Prime shipped.

Along with this rare offer on simplehuman’s smart Sensor Mirror SE, we are also tracking some great deals on the Waste King Garbage Disposal, the Vitamix FoodCycler, and the Greenworks’ G-MAX 19-inch Electric Mower. Head over to our home goods guide fore even more.

More on the Cuisinel Cast Iron Skillet Chef Set:

PRECISION HEAT DISTRIBUTION – These cast iron skillets have a smooth finish to help provide even heat distribution for improved cooking and frying, even on grills, stoves or induction cooktops.

TRUE COOKING VERSATILITY – The Cuisinel cast iron skillet pan can be used for frying, baking, grilling, broiling, braising, and sautéing meats, vegetables and more!

SUPERIOR CRAFTSMANSHIP – Each all-purpose fajita skillet is crafted with seasoned cast iron that can outlast years of regular cooking and washing for long-term reliability.

