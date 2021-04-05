Load up on Pure Protein bars: 12-packs now down at $8.50 via Amazon (Up to 30% off), more

Amazon is once again offering 12-packs of Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Caramel Bars for $8.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and then cancel the sub after your order ships if you don’t want monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $12, today’s offer is at least 30% off, within cents of our previous mention, and is the lowest price we can find. This is a great time to stock up while the price is right. They carry 20-grams of protein per bar, 2-grams of sugar, and 190-calories. Ideal pre- and post-workout fuel, they can also be used as an extra blast of protein throughout your day. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More Pure Protein deals and additional flavors below.

More Pure Protein deals:

***Note: Remember to use Subscribe & Save and the on-page coupons, as we mentioned above, to redeem the lowest possible prices below.

More on the Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Caramel Bars:

A DELICIOUS HIGH PROTEIN BAR: Pure Protein Bars are the perfect combination of high protein, only 2g of sugar and great taste. This delicious Chocolate Peanut Caramel bar has 20g of protein for quick and sustained energy, and it is gluten free.

ON-THE-GO PROTEIN SNACK: Pure Protein Bars fuel your on-the-go active lifestyle. This protein bar is packed with a high quality protein blend for both quick and sustained energy, and full of flavor to satisfy your sweet tooth one bite at a time. Fuel your workout and nutritious balanced diet.

PRE- AND POST-WORKOUT FUEL: Pure Protein Bars are perfect for before or after a workout.

