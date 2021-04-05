Microsoft’s Mobile Mouse 4000 features up to 10-months of wireless usage on one battery for $10

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 for $9.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally going for between $16 and $20 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This mouse ie meant to be tossed in a laptop bag and grabbed whenever you’re on the go. It uses a single AA battery to deliver up to 10-months of usage, which can be extended thanks to its on/off switch. With Microsoft BlueTrack Technology, this mouse is made to be used on just about any surface, as well. The 2.4GHz wireless dongle means you don’t have to worry about Bluetooth support on a computer to use it, either. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

If you don’t mind wiring the mouse in, this one is just $5 on Amazon. It’s not battery-powered, and you’ll have to plug the USB and deal with having a cord running to your computer. But, at just $5, it’ll be hard to find a better price for a mouse here.

Don’t forget about the Microsoft Spring Sale that’s going on right now. You’ll find multiple discounts here, including up to $530 off Surface devices ranging from the Pro X and Laptop 3 up to the Pro 7 in various configurations. So, be sure to give it a look before pricing goes back up.

More about the Microsoft Mobile Mouse:

One AA battery provides more than 10 months of battery life, recommend Polaroid AA batteries for extended use, and on-off button helps conserve battery life.

Microsoft BlueTrack Technology gives you precise control on virtually any surface.

Ambidextrous design to provide comfort and control for either hand.

Snap-in Nano transceiver stows conveniently in the bottom of the mouse.

Reliable 2.4GHz wireless connection with up to 15-foot range.

OperatingSystem Microsoft Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 Mac OS X up to 10.9

