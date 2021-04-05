FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft’s Mobile Mouse 4000 features up to 10-months of wireless usage on one battery for $10

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsMicrosoft
New low $10

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Wireless Mobile Mouse 4000 for $9.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally going for between $16 and $20 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This mouse ie meant to be tossed in a laptop bag and grabbed whenever you’re on the go. It uses a single AA battery to deliver up to 10-months of usage, which can be extended thanks to its on/off switch. With Microsoft BlueTrack Technology, this mouse is made to be used on just about any surface, as well. The 2.4GHz wireless dongle means you don’t have to worry about Bluetooth support on a computer to use it, either. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands.

If you don’t mind wiring the mouse in, this one is just $5 on Amazon. It’s not battery-powered, and you’ll have to plug the USB and deal with having a cord running to your computer. But, at just $5, it’ll be hard to find a better price for a mouse here.

Don’t forget about the Microsoft Spring Sale that’s going on right now. You’ll find multiple discounts here, including up to $530 off Surface devices ranging from the Pro X and Laptop 3 up to the Pro 7 in various configurations. So, be sure to give it a look before pricing goes back up.

More about the Microsoft Mobile Mouse:

  • One AA battery provides more than 10 months of battery life, recommend Polaroid AA batteries for extended use, and on-off button helps conserve battery life.
  • Microsoft BlueTrack Technology gives you precise control on virtually any surface.
  • Ambidextrous design to provide comfort and control for either hand.
  • Snap-in Nano transceiver stows conveniently in the bottom of the mouse.
  • Reliable 2.4GHz wireless connection with up to 15-foot range.
  • OperatingSystem Microsoft Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 Mac OS X up to 10.9

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Microsoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Right now you can upgrade to 1,500-lumen LED bulbs with...
The Amazfit Band 5 offers a 15-day battery, blood oxyge...
Explore Chrome OS and Google Play apps with HP’s ...
Kids’ play sets from $5: Fisher-Price, Green Toys...
Lavish Home all-in-one Floor Lamp/End Table with USB po...
Samsung Wireless Charger Trio powers three devices at o...
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB returns to all...
Jabra’s ANC Elite 85h Headphones fall to new 2021 low...
Show More Comments

Related

45% off

Upgrade your Mac setup with iClever’s wireless rechargeable keyboard for just $16.50 (45% off)

$16.50 Learn More

Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Mouse Review: Trackball, welcome to the 21st century

Learn More
20% off

Right now you can upgrade to 1,500-lumen LED bulbs with a 6-pack for $16 (20% off)

$16 Learn More
$110 value

Join BJ’s Wholesale for just $20 and get an additional $55 in coupons ($110 value)

$20 Learn More
New low

The Amazfit Band 5 offers a 15-day battery, blood oxygen monitoring, more at low of $23.50

$23.50 Learn More
Save 25%

Don’t pay the Wacom price, Huion’s Digital Drawing Tablet is just $30 (save 25%)

$30 Learn More

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’

Learn More

LEGO assembles new pair of upcoming adidas UltraBoosts with built-in studs

Learn More