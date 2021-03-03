It doesn’t matter if you play video games on a PC or Xbox, Microsoft has several new games slated to hit Xbox Game Pass this month. The March Xbox Game Pass additions are heavily comprised of sports-related titles like NBA 2K21 and Football Manager 2021, but you’ll also find Star Wars: Squadrons. Subscribers will also stand to benefit from some DLC discounts. Some content is limited to console or PC, which is unsurprising, given the fact that EA Play is still missing from Xbox Game Pass for PC. Continue reading to learn more.

March Xbox Game Pass additions bolster value of subscription

Sports and Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to. Soon, Xbox owners will have access to NBA 2K21, Madden 21, Football Manager 2021, NHL 21, and Star Wars: Squadrons. PC subscribers will not be shown quite as much love, though, with only Football Manager 2021 being added.

It’s not all good news, though. As usual, some games will leave Xbox Game Pass this month. These include Alvastia Chronicles, Astrologaster, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Kona, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Each of these will depart on March 15.

Availability

When it comes to DLC discounts, March Xbox Game Pass subscribers can grab Gears 5 Operation 6 Bundle at 10% off alongside Control The Foundation and AWE expansions for 50% off until March 8, but some offers aren’t showing up quite yet for us.

As for full-blown games, Madden NFL 21 is already available for download. Football Manager 2021 and NBA 2K21 will be up for grabs starting March 4. As for Star Wars: Squadrons, Microsoft has not provided a concrete date, but has confirmed that it is “coming in March.” Oh, and during the month of April, Microsoft will also add NHL 21.

9to5Toys’ Take

Subscriptions aren’t always a good fit. In fact, not too long ago I dialed back many streaming packages I didn’t have the time to truly take advantage of. That being said, Xbox Game Pass consistently proves it is worth the price for gamers. I recently signed up for a trial and have really enjoyed being able to take games for a spin instead of committing to pay full price.

With several of the latest sports titles hitting Xbox Game Pass, this month could rake in a lot of new subscribers who would otherwise need to spend a lot more money. With pricing that ranges from $10-$15 per month, it’s hard to argue that Microsoft’s gaming subscription isn’t worth every penny.

