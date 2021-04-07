FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

8Bitdo’s black Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad sees rare discount to new low of $45

-
Amazon8Bitdo
Amazon low $45

Amazon is currently offering the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad for $44.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s offer marks a rare opportunity to score one of 8Bitdo’s popular controllers on sale, with this discount delivering a new all-time low on the particular colorway. Merging a Pro controller-inspired form-factor with the usual retro design that 8Bitdo is known for, its Sn30 Pro+ gamepad sports Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can use it with a Switch, Playstation 5, Mac, and more. So whether you’re looking to dive into Nintendo Switch Online’s library of retro titles or roll your own Raspberry Pi-based arcade, it’s up for the task. Other notable features include USB-C charging, rumble vibration, motion controls, two joysticks, and more. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below.

If you’re looking for a more compact controller for enhancing your mobile Switch gameplay, 8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad will certainly do the trick at $25. It rocks a colorway that pairs perfectly with Switch Lite, though it’ll work with the hybrid version of Nintendo’s console too alongside other Bluetooth devices.

Then go check out the all-new 8Bitdo wireless Pro 2 Controller that was announced last month and enters with back buttons, mapping, and other notable features. That’s alongside a new colorway of the Sn30 Pro that just launched, as well. But for those Xbox fans, be sure to check out this PowerA metallic Series X controller that went up for pre-order at $35.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad features:

Pro+ is the most advanced controller from 8BitDo ever. With 8BitDo Ultimate Software: Customize everything on Pro+ from button mapping, stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and even create macros with any button combination. Easily save your settings on a game by game basis with custom profiles.

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Fabric MagSafe 3-in-1 ...
Tablo OTA DVRs with automatic commercial skipping on sa...
Save on Anker eufy video doorbells, portable projectors...
Cubii’s Pro Apple Health-ready Under Desk Ellipti...
Amazon 1-day massager and percussion gun sale from $32 ...
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ deliver Ambient sound isolation at...
Expand your MacBook I/O in today’s Gold Box USB-C...
Amazon’s meross smart home sale from $17: HomeKit...
