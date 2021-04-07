Halo: The Master Chief Collection is getting updated with its sixth season of content today. The most notable improvement is likely mouse and keyboard support on console, but we’re also seeing an all-new 100 tiers of content, the Waterfall map for Halo 3 online, game variants, and more. Curious what Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 6 has in store? Let’s take a look.

Though not much is said in the patch notes, Xbox Series X/S, as well as Xbox One, now supports mouse and keyboard for Master Chief Collection. Sure, we first started seeing support rollout in 2018, but it’s taken quite a while for this to become mainstream and hit multiple games. Of course, you’ve been able to use products from Kaliber Gaming like the KeyMander 2 to utilize mouse and keyboard on console for a while, but it’s nice to see official support being added.

Waterfall is the latest map to be added to the series, which comes as a Halo 3 online addition. Right now, it’s exclusive to custom games, so be sure to dive in with some friends next time you fire up the MCC.

The Exchange is another addition to Halo’s ever-expanding world. It essentially encompasses a place where you can get rotating items from previous seasons through each week to further customize your carrier. There will also be exclusive sets to the Exchange that aren’t available as part of the standard season pass, so be sure to check that out if you’re into items like that.

If you’re a longtime Halo fan, then this update has plenty in store for you. We really only went over the highlights above, but you can dive further into the update right here.

I remember playing Halo with friends on the original Xbox growing up, and it’s a title that’s absolutely on my list of games that I want to play back through at some point. This new update makes me want to jump in even more, thanks to mouse and keyboard support on console. I’m really hoping more and more game studios continue to add this to their titles, as it’s something that I think many console players want to enjoy.

Right now, it’s hard to get the parts to build a PC, let alone afford them. So many gamers are relegated (by choice or force) to play on console, whether they like it or not. Having the option of choosing between mouse and keyboard or controller with native support is something that could help make playing on console one step closer to PC, which I think many players would enjoy.

Do you think bringing mouse and keyboard support to console is something that developers should do? Let me know in the comments below or over on Twitter at @pcamp96.

