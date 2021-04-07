Amazon’s #1 best-selling mini Wi-Fi smart plug hits lowest price in months at $7.50

Gosund (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $7.64 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 15% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in the past year. If you’re after a way to upgrade your smart home with more automated outlets on a budget, this is a great choice. It supports both Alexa and Assistant natively, meaning you can tie it into routines and more as well as use voice commands to control it. The compact form-factor means you can generally have two plugged into the same outlet, which makes it even easier to expand your smart home. Rated 4.3/5 stars from thousands and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

When you browse Amazon’s best-seller list, you start to realize what a good deal this is. Really, the only way to save some cash is to opt for the TECKIN Wi-Fi Smart Plug at $7. This saves around $0.64 and delivers a similar feature set. The overall design is slightly different and it’s a tad bit larger in size, but overall it’ll give you similar features for a bit of savings.

Don’t forget that today only, we’re tracking deals on meross smart home gear from $17. You’ll find HomeKit-compatible products here, which will allow you to control them via Siri instead of just Alexa and Assistant. Plus, meross offers devices that are outdoor-rated or in multi-packs, depending on what your needs are.

More about the Gosund Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plug:

All Within Reach: Gosund smart wifi plug, control your electrical items via your phone whenever and wherever you are after downloading the FREE APP(small space)as long as there is a 2.4g network. Ideal for someone who can not move around very well and needs easy access to turn on/off a device.

