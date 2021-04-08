Get professional quality lighting for less, this best-selling 10-inch ring light bundle is only $30

Sensyne (99% positive feedback last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 10-inch ring light with 50-inch tripod for $29.74 shipped. Down from its usual $35 going rate, this deal matches the all-time low price, and one of the best we can find for a ring light of this quality. Decked out with three color modes, 10 brightness levels, and smart touch controls, you’ll be sure to find the perfect lighting to film TikToks, enhance your daily Zoom calls, or take some professional-grade pictures in your home or on the go. Comes with a 50-inch extendable tripod and wireless remote, it’s easy to see why the Sensyne 10-inch Ring Light holds the #1 best seller spot on Amazon. Rated an average 4.6/5 stars from over 27,000 customers. See below for more.

Want to upgrade your selfie game without the premium expense? Check out this 10.2-inch ring light for only $13.99 with free Prime shipping, or on orders over $25. Mind you, you’re only paying for the ring light itself – no tripod, no frills or add-ons. But it does come with all the same bells and whistles, three color modes and 10 brightness levels, plus a built-in phone holder. Racking up nearly 1,500 5-star ratings on Amazon, this makes a perfect tabletop ring light for the budget-friendly influencer, (or icon-to-be.)

To ensure the best quality picture for your Zoom calls or livestreams, take a gander at Aukey’s 1080p webcam for $25.50. And to make sure your audio quality is just as crystal clear as your video, you can pick up this Mini Condenser Microphone at a new low price of $36.50. Or check out today’s best game deals for all the latest on your streamable favorites.

Sensyne 10-inch ring light features:

Sensyne selfie ring light provides full control to easily adjust the 3 color modes (cool white, warm yellow and daylight) and 10 brightness levels to meet your different needs. The included AC/DC adapter helps protect your safety while improving the ring light’s brightness by over 50% than other USB-powered models. The phone holder is spring-loaded and extends up to 3.6″ wide, it is compatible with almost ALL smartphones with or without a case. And extending from 15.7 inches to 50 inches, our tripod can be adjusted to any height within seconds as needed.

