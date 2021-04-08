Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $50, Mega Man X Collection 1+2 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, trusted eBay seller Pro Distributing (99% positive feedback) is now offering Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch for $49.99 shipped. That’s 16% off the recently released title, $10 below Amazon, and the lowest we can find. Monster Hunter Rise is the latest game in the series for Nintendo Switch and introduces a number of new mechanics to its familiar monster slaying formula. The wire bug let’s players zip around the hunting grounds grappling hook-style while you and your mountable Palamute pet look to take on the new flagship monster, Magnamalo. And don’t forget about the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2 RPG scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch this summer. Head below for more deals including the Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2, DOOM Eternal, Children of Morta, Hitman 3, The Outer Worlds, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members

Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more

E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day online event

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’

Popular 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Controller gets all-new Gray Edition that works with Switch, PC, more

New PowerA Xbox Series X controller designs up for pre-order at $35: Metallic, purple, more

Microsoft brings 16 classic Xbox games to Android today: Fallout, Gears, Elder Scrolls, more

New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU

PowerA’s FUSION Pro Wireless Switch controller with custom back paddles now up for pre-order

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!