Get lifetime VPN protection and 1-year of PlayStation Plus for $50 (Reg. $258)

Completed Netflix in lockdown? It might be time to upgrade your entertainment set-up. With the VPN Unlimited Lifetime + PlayStation Plus 1-Yr Subscription Bundle, you can unlock streaming sites and enjoy online gaming for one flat price. It’s currently $49.98 (Reg. $258) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

From cloud storage to streaming services, there are tons of great subscriptions to choose from nowadays. However, they do start to add up after a while. This bundle offers a much more affordable option.

It includes one year of PlayStation Plus, which is rated at 4.8 stars on Amazon. This subscription provides two free games every month, and unlimited online gaming. Members also get cloud storage for saved games and profiles, along with exclusive discounts. It’s a brilliant upgrade for any dedicated gamer.

The other half of the bundle is lifetime service with KeepSolid VPN Unlimited. Named PC Mag’s Top VPN, this service uses military-grade encryption to help you avoid trackers and hackers online. 

Just as importantly, VPN Unlimited has a global network of 500 servers including P2P nodes. This means you can unlock content from streaming sites around the world, and torrent in privacy. It works on all major platforms, with unlimited bandwidth on up to five devices at the same time.

These subscriptions are worth $258 put together, but you can grab them both for just $49.98 with this bundle.

