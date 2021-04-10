FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

JBL’s waterproof Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker gets you ready for spring at a low of $60

-
Reg. $80 $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 shipped. Down from its regular going rate of $80, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low and is the best available. As we head into spring, it’s time to think about your audio setup for outdoor activities with the family. JBL’s Flip 4 is multi-room-ready for seamless indoor/outdoor listening. This happens through JBL’s Connect+, allowing you to enjoy your tunes on more than one speaker at a time. Plus, it supports simultaneous connections, allowing you to use two different devices to play music at once, letting others get in on the fun. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Now, ditching the multi-room and multiple device features in today’s lead deal, you can save a bit of cash. The Oontz Angle 3 is available for $25 Prime shipped and packs a punch. It’s also waterproof and truly wireless, making it a great choice for your upcoming spring vacations.

For more room-filling sound, check out Harman Kardon’s Go+Play Mini 2 speaker. This speaker is anything but small, offering 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response range. There’s also a built-in handle here that helps you carry it around. Originally $450, right now it’s on sale for $160, saving you quote a bit.

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing impressive stereo sound
  • Built-in 3000mAh rechargeable li-ion battery Supports up to 12 hours of playtime
  • Ipx7 waterproof means no more worrying about rain or spills; you can even submerge flip 4 in water
  • JBL connect+ allows you to Link more than 100 JBL connect+ enabled speakers together to amplify the party

