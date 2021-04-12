FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch SE delivers Fitness+ access at $240 (New 2021 low, save $39)

-
AmazonApple
Reg. $279 $240

Amazon currently offers the Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS for $239.99 shipped. Normally fetching $279, today’s offer amounts to $39 in savings, is $19 under our previous mention, and a new 2021 low. This is also the second-best Amazon offer to date. Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here. Shipping is currently delayed. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Or just go grab this leather Apple Watch band while it is on sale for $10. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide, including the discount we just spotted on the latest M1 MacBook Pro at its second-best price of $100 off.

Apple Watch SE features:

Apple Watch SE has the same larger display size Retina display as Series 6, so you can see more at a glance. Advanced sensors to track all your fitness and workout goals. And powerful features to keep you healthy and safe. The Sleep app lets you set a bedtime routine and track your sleep. And you also get calls, messages, and music right on your wrist. It’s a lot of watch for a lot less than you expected. 

