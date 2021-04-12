Gotham’s 20-piece Cook and Bakeware Set + 10-yr. warranty now $180 (Reg. $300)

Today only, Woot is offering the 20-piece Gotham Steel Pro Hard-Anodized Cookware and Bakeware Set for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $300, and currently $270 at Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s offer is $120 off and the lowest price we can find. This a perfect chance to refresh your aging cook and bakeware gear in one fell swoop with $120 in savings and a 10-year warranty attached from Gotham Steel. This is stovetop- and oven-safe cookware, including the lids, to up to 500-degrees and everything can get thrown in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups. Other features include solid aluminum construction, stay-cool handles, and more. You can see everything included down below as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. Hit the fold for additional details.

While today’s offer is already $20 under this popular Calphalon set with just 10-pieces, there are more affordable solutions out there. You can score the 15-piece Amazon Basics Non-Stick Cookware Set for $52 shipped. While certainly not as robust and you won’t get the added bakeware, it will save you around $125 over today’s lead deal and bring a series of cooking utensils along with it.

More on the Gotham Steel Pro Cookware and Bakeware Set:

Includes everything you need to completely outfit your kitchen and take cooking and baking to the next level, includes a full cookware set with frying pans, skillets, saucepans, stock pots with tempered glass lids, a deep frying and casserole pan with a steamer tray, fry basket and lid plus a complete PRO baking set with cookie sheet/jelly roll pan, loaf pan, muffin tin, square pan and more!

