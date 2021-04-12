FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 1-day leather goods sale from $4: Utility apron, bags, coasters, more up to 54% off

-
54% off From $4

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Aaron Leather Goods (96% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 54% off a range of its bags, wallets, travel kits, and more. One interesting standout here is the Aaron Leather Utility Apron for $31.19 shipped. Regularly closer to $40, this is about 20% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked in over a year. Whether it’s just a robust and tough leather apron for woodworking or grilling, or getting into full-on barista mode, today’s deal is worth a look. It measures 26-inches wide by 35-inches tall with adjustable back straps and will have you looking like a pro for $31. Rated 4+ stars from over 450 Amazon customers. More leather goods deal below. 

More Aaron Leather Goods deals:

More on the Aaron Leather Utility Apron:

PROTECT YOUR CLOTHES & SKIN – Designed For The Toughest Of Jobs, This Apron Is The Ultimate In Protection That Will Keep You And Your Clothes Protected From Chest To Knees | Protects You Against Scratches And Spills, Giving You Peace Of Mind During The Messiest Of Jobs. Made From The Top-Quality Leather Material | Fabric Is Soft, Durable And Lightweight. | Reinforced Stitching On Pockets To Allow Easy Access To Your Tools When You Are Working.

