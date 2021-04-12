FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home a family-sized 10-quart all-in-one Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $50 (Reg. $130)

-
Home GoodseBay Daily DealsInsignia
Reg. $130 $50

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this is an $80 or more than 60% price drop and the lowest we can find. It might not carry the popular Instant Pot or Ninja branding, but it does provide similar functionality for a fraction of the price. This is a 10-quart multi-function countertop oven, rotisserie cooker, and air fryer with 10 smart programs for “toast, pizza, French fries, steaks/chops, fish/shrimp, chicken, cake, rotisserie, preheat or dehydrate.” Manually adjustable temperature options, integrated timer, and a series of included dishwasher-safe accessories (two cooking racks, a drip tray, a rotisserie spit, and a rotisserie spit removal tool) round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Best Buy customers. More deist below. 

Just for comparison’s sake, the comparable 10-quart Instant Pot Vortex Plus sells for $120 shipped on Amazon right now where it has never gone for below $89. Even the regularly rock-bottom Black+Decker Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven goes for more than today’s lead deal, and it’s even smaller. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for an all-in-one countertop cooker, the 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven at this price is definitely worth consideration. 

Check out NutriBullet’s latest blender, then head over to our home goods guide for even more household essentials. We have leather goods and utility aprons from $4, the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer, and more right here. Just be sue to check out some of our home DIY deals as well as like Cricut’s Joy DIY crafting machine, the Home Depot spring sale, and DEWALT’s 31-piece Security Screwdriver Set

More on the 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven:

When you’re feeding your family, healthy cooking is a must. But you know that if the food doesn’t taste good, no one will want to eat it. The Insignia NS-AFO6DBK1 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is a healthier alternative to deep fried foods, letting you enjoy the foods you love with no added oil. This fryer gives you 10 smart programs to choose from, letting you roast, bake, defrost, toast or fry your food however you like. A massive 10 qt. capacity lets you cook food for the whole family. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Insignia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Gotham’s 20-piece Cook and Bakeware Set + 10-yr. ...
Harman’s regularly $350 Google Assistant Citation...
Refresh your WFM setup with Monoprice standing desks on...
Cricut’s Joy DIY crafting machine just dropped to...
Home Depot’s spring sale takes up to $390 off RYO...
Let Shark’s IQ AV970 Robot Vacuum handle the chor...
Amazon 1-day leather goods sale from $4: Utility apron,...
Take BBQs next level this summer: Yummly Smart Meat The...
Show More Comments

Related

2021 low

Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Caseta wireless dimmer starter kit includes two switches for $132

$132 Learn More
Save 20%

Amazon’s All-new Ring Alarm systems are 20% off with prices starting at $160, more

From $160 Learn More
Save 15%

Your toolbox deserves this #1 best-selling multi-bit screwdriver for just $13

$13 Learn More
Reg. $249

AirPods Pro fall to $200 at Amazon with ANC, Hey Siri, more (Save $49)

$200 Learn More
Save now

Blu-ray + 4K from $7: 2001 A Space Odyssey, Ghostbusters, Indiana Jones, much more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $300

Gotham’s 20-piece Cook and Bakeware Set + 10-yr. warranty now $180 (Reg. $300)

$180 Learn More
Reg. $49

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential brings Assistant to the nightstand at $30 (Save 39%)

$30 Learn More

Logitech Harmony universal remotes are now discontinued, here are the best alternatives

Learn More