Bring home a family-sized 10-quart all-in-one Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $50 (Reg. $130)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven for $49.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this is an $80 or more than 60% price drop and the lowest we can find. It might not carry the popular Instant Pot or Ninja branding, but it does provide similar functionality for a fraction of the price. This is a 10-quart multi-function countertop oven, rotisserie cooker, and air fryer with 10 smart programs for “toast, pizza, French fries, steaks/chops, fish/shrimp, chicken, cake, rotisserie, preheat or dehydrate.” Manually adjustable temperature options, integrated timer, and a series of included dishwasher-safe accessories (two cooking racks, a drip tray, a rotisserie spit, and a rotisserie spit removal tool) round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Best Buy customers. More deist below.

Just for comparison’s sake, the comparable 10-quart Instant Pot Vortex Plus sells for $120 shipped on Amazon right now where it has never gone for below $89. Even the regularly rock-bottom Black+Decker Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven goes for more than today’s lead deal, and it’s even smaller. Needless to say, if you’re in the market for an all-in-one countertop cooker, the 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven at this price is definitely worth consideration.

Check out NutriBullet’s latest blender, then head over to our home goods guide for even more household essentials. We have leather goods and utility aprons from $4, the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer, and more right here. Just be sue to check out some of our home DIY deals as well as like Cricut’s Joy DIY crafting machine, the Home Depot spring sale, and DEWALT’s 31-piece Security Screwdriver Set.

More on the 10-quart Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven:

When you’re feeding your family, healthy cooking is a must. But you know that if the food doesn’t taste good, no one will want to eat it. The Insignia NS-AFO6DBK1 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven is a healthier alternative to deep fried foods, letting you enjoy the foods you love with no added oil. This fryer gives you 10 smart programs to choose from, letting you roast, bake, defrost, toast or fry your food however you like. A massive 10 qt. capacity lets you cook food for the whole family.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!