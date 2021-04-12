Take BBQs next level this summer: Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer now $79 (Reg. $130)

Amazon now has the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer for $79 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130, today’s offer is as much as 39% or $51 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best price we can find. It is also well under the $100 sale price you’ll find via KitchenAid right now as well. This is not your average, cheap meat thermometer. The sleek design is joined by a magnetic charging dock and smartphone connectivity to amp up this year’s grilling season. This Bluetooth-enabled offering can monitor cooking from up to 150-feet away and provides as much as 25-hours of use before it’ll need a charge. The connected iOS or Android Yummly app brings cooking insights, temperature control/notifications, built-in timers, and the ability to automate the entire cooking process to the table as well. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

If the high-end model above is a bit much for you, just score a nice ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer at $11 Prime shipped and call it a day. This one carries stellar ratings on Amazon from nearly 80,000 customers and will provide much of the same functionality without the smart features and fancy design.

We also still have a notable deal on Amazon’s best-selling Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill, but you’ll want to swing by our home goods guide for even more cooking and household deals to get your ready for spring/summer. Examples include this J.A. Henckels 15-piece Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set and the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, just to name a couple. There are plenty more right here.

More on the Yummly Smart Thermometer:

Completely wireless thermometer and charging dock allows you to monitor cooking from up to 150 feet away, with 25+ hours of continuous use between charges.

Bluetooth smart device connectivity to control your cooking through the free Yummly️ app, available for iOS or Android smartphones and tablets.

Built-in timers let you go ahead and multitask—we’ll keep an eye on the food and alert you when it’s ready. Additional alerts tell you when to flip your food, adjust the heat if needed, and how long to let it rest before eating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!