Let Shark’s IQ AV970 Robot Vacuum handle the chores at a low of $230 (Save 35%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsShark
Reg. $350 $230

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Shark IQ AV970 Robot Vacuum for $229.99 shipped. Normally fetching $350, you’re looking at 35% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable price cuts to date and a new all-time low at Amazon. This Shark IQ robotic vacuum will take care of the sweeping without you having to lift a finger thanks to its advanced navigation features and pet-friendly design that won’t be stopped by hair. And with both smartphone control and Alexa integration, you’ll be able to start cleaning sessions with your voice or through custom schedules. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV752 at $198 instead. This Alexa-enabled offering will deliver much of the same automated cleaning as noted above, just without the more intelligent navigation features. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Over in our home goods guide, you’ll find even more discounts to spruce up your space. We’re starting off the week with a notable price cut on this BBQ-ready Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer at $79. But then be sure to check out all of the discounted Humanscale ergonomic chairs, desk, other popular work from home upgrades that are now 20% off.

Shark IQ AV970 Robot Vacuum features:

Powered by IQ Navigation, the Shark IQ Robot vacuum methodically cleans row by row and navigates to the next room to assure total home cleaning. The Shark IQ Robot has Shark suction power and features a self-cleaning brushroll to remove hair wrap as it cleans. The XL dust bin and high-efficiency filter capture dust, debris, and pet allergens. Give your home a constant state of clean carpets and floors.

