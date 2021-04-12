Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order from $19, Watch Dogs Legion $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on Xbox One for $19.99 with free email delivery. You’ll also find the Deluxe edition for $24.99. Standard edition physical copies are down at $19.99 via Target on PlayStation and Xbox with RedCard holders scoring them for $19 shipped. Regularly around $35 or $45 these days, with the Deluxe edition going for as much as $50, these are the lowest prices we can find and a great time to jump in if you haven’t thus far. After a string of less than stellar Star Wars titles, Jedi Fallen Order released to critical acclaim for its lightsaber combat system, exploration, narrative approach, and more. “As a former Padawan on the run from the Empire, you must complete your training before Imperial Inquisitors discover your plan to revive the Jedi Order.” Head below for more deals including the Watch Dogs Legion, Marvel’s Avengers, NAMCO MUSEUM, Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New Pac-Man 99 battle royale game FREE for Switch Online
- Xbox Spring Sale: Over 750 games up to 75% off
- April PlayStation Plus FREE games
- PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- Sony Play at Home: Horizon Zero Dawn + 9 games go FREE
- Sony unveils new ‘orb’ PS VR controllers
- Our favorite Xbox skins for Series X or S
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Watch Dogs Legion from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Marvel’s Avengers from $25 (Reg. $40)
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair Xbox $5 (Reg. $15)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $49 (Reg. $60)
- PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 Switch $8 (Reg. $20)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Switch $10 (Reg. $30)
- Little Nightmares Complete Switch $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter Rise $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched at Xbox
- Hitman 3 $45 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM Eternal PSN $24 (Reg. $40+)
- DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Moonlighter Switch $6 (Reg. $25)
- War of Mine: Complete Switch $8 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia: Trilogy PSN $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Outer Worlds PSN $24 (Reg. $30+)
- Castlevania: SOTN Xbox $5 (Reg. $10)
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Xbox $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox $60 (Reg. $200)
- Aladdin and The Lion King Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $30 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 Strikers $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Switch
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition $50 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us $4 (Reg. $5)
- Ghost of Tsushima $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or $38 shipped for RedCard holders
- The Last of Us Part II $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Team Racing + Spyro Bundle $30 (Reg. $75)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $50)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD pre-order $60
- Mario Golf Super Rush pre-order $60
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $53
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart pre-order $70
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
