Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order from $19, Watch Dogs Legion $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on Xbox One for $19.99 with free email delivery. You’ll also find the Deluxe edition for $24.99. Standard edition physical copies are down at $19.99 via Target on PlayStation and Xbox with RedCard holders scoring them for $19 shipped. Regularly around $35 or $45 these days, with the Deluxe edition going for as much as $50, these are the lowest prices we can find and a great time to jump in if you haven’t thus far. After a string of less than stellar Star Wars titles, Jedi Fallen Order released to critical acclaim for its lightsaber combat system, exploration, narrative approach, and more. “As a former Padawan on the run from the Empire, you must complete your training before Imperial Inquisitors discover your plan to revive the Jedi Order.” Head below for more deals including the Watch Dogs Legion, Marvel’s Avengers, NAMCO MUSEUM, Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and much more.

