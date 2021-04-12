FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order from $19, Watch Dogs Legion $20, more

-
AmazonApps Games
Reg. $35+ From $19

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering digital copies of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on Xbox One for $19.99 with free email delivery. You’ll also find the Deluxe edition for $24.99. Standard edition physical copies are down at $19.99 via Target on PlayStation and Xbox with RedCard holders scoring them for $19 shipped. Regularly around $35 or $45 these days, with the Deluxe edition going for as much as $50, these are the lowest prices we can find and a great time to jump in if you haven’t thus far. After a string of less than stellar Star Wars titles, Jedi Fallen Order released to critical acclaim for its lightsaber combat system, exploration, narrative approach, and more. “As a former Padawan on the run from the Empire, you must complete your training before Imperial Inquisitors discover your plan to revive the Jedi Order.” Head below for more deals including the Watch Dogs Legion, Marvel’s Avengers, NAMCO MUSEUM, Castlevania: Harmony of Despair, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and much more. 

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Apex Legends War Games includes new events with “never-before-seen” playlist modifiers

Remake of SEGA classic Alex Kidd in Miracle World lands on console and PC this summer

Nintendo launches new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game, FREE for Switch Online members

Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more

E3 2021 confirmed, kicks off June 12 as FREE 4-day online event

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is delayed, but will be the ‘best-ever LEGO game’

Microsoft brings 16 classic Xbox games to Android today: Fallout, Gears, Elder Scrolls, more

New Nintendo Switch reportedly coming holiday 2021 at $350+ with 4K NVIDIA GPU

