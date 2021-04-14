FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers 6-piece bath towel sets from $26 shipped, today only

-
AmazonHome Goods
60% off From $26

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Trident Global Inc via Amazon is offering up to 60% off on premium bath linen. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 6-Piece Soft and Plush, 100% Cotton, Highly Absorbent, Bathroom Towels for $26.39 shipped. Regularly these towels are priced at $37 and that’s the lowest price in over a year. You can choose from an array of color options and the plush material was designed for the ultimate comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 3,400 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

The Soft Comfort 100% Air Rich Cotton Towels 6-Piece Set is currently marked down to $27.99 and it’s regularly priced at $42. I love the towels have a luxurious design and it’s available in several color options as well. This style is also a great gift idea. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 700 reviews from Amazon customers.

Finally, L.L. Bean Spring Clearance offers up to 60% off new styles including pullovers, vests, jackets, t-shirts, and more.

Trident Premium Bath Towels features:

  • Luxurious Comfort – Our unique design towel woven with 100% cotton with advanced twist management technology construction guarantees ultimate softness, durability, and quick-dry. Thick and plush terry makes our bath towel ultra-absorbent.
  • Perfect Towel Set – Set includes 2 bath towels 30″ x 54″, 2 hand towels 16″ x 26″, and 2 wash cloths 12″ x 12″. Enjoy this towels in a whopping over-size.
  • Easy Care – Machine wash in warm water using mild detergent and tumble dry on low, do not use bleach, recommended drying immediately.
  • Certification – This towel set is an OEKO-TEX certified product, an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards and is free from harmful chemicals. We are amongst the largest manufacturers of terry towels in the world.

