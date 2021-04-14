Score a new humidifier in today’s Gold Box sale at up to 32% off starting from $27

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Eurus-Or1 (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Kyvol Vigoair HD3 Humidifier in gray or white for $27.19 shipped. Regularly $40, this is 32% off the going rate, within cents of the all-time low, and the best we can find. Featuring a 4.5L tank that can run for up to 75-hours before it needs a refill (or 13-hours on high), it has a 360-degree nozzle to send cool mist into your space alongside “quiet” 26dB operation and a peace of mind auto shut-off function. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,900 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something that can handle double duties as humidifier and a diffuser, check out this InnoGear model from $14 Prime shipped. It carries 4+ star rating from over 77,000 Amazon customers, comes in several colors, and can also handle all of your essential oil needs.

Then head over to our home goods guide to complete your spring refresh. Amazon is running a notable gardening sale today and we just spotted an$80 price drop on NutriBullet’s highly-rated Rx Blender. We also have loads of furniture deals right here as well as Amazon’s best-selling Cuisinart 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill and our first look at Le Creuset’s cheerful new spring collection.

More on the Kyvol Vigoair HD3 Humidifier:

4.5L Tank Capacity & 75H Runtime: Vigoair HD3 humidifiers come with a 4.5L / 1.18Gal large tank which offers up to 75 hours, avoiding frequent refilling. The coverage of it is up to 40 m² / 430 ft². Meet your large room needs, and help you breathe easier

26dB Quiet Operation: This Upgraded ultrasonic humidifiers are incredibly silent, reduces noise to 26dB(no sound of water dripping), quiet as whisper. Enjoy the comfortable cool mist in your sound sleep

Baby Room Humidifier Without BPA: The water tank of HD3 Cool Mist Humidifier is made of durable and safe BPA free material, suitable choice for baby nursery and kids room

