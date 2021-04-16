Get some help in the backyard with this powerful robot mower, now $850 (Reg. $999)

During the summer, lawns can quickly grow out of control unless you spend hours mowing the grass. With the MowRo RM24 Robot Lawn Mower, you don’t need to lift a finger. This powerful backyard assistant is now only $849.99 (Reg. $999) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you have acres of grass or just a small lawn in your backyard, mowing by hand takes time. If you would prefer to spend your summer weekends relaxing with refreshments, the MowRo RM24 is a smart investment.

This intelligent machine rolls around your lawn, automatically cutting the grass to your preferred height. Razor-sharp blades spinning at 2,900 RPM cut the grass with precision, powered by a brushless motor that is surprisingly quiet. In fact, this mower is rated at just 65dB. That is many times quieter than a regular mower.

The ROM24 runs on a 28V battery, so you don’t need to mess about with gas or extension cords. It has a simple interface which allows you to adjust the cutting height and create a custom mowing schedule. The mower navigates by itself, covering every square foot within the provided boundary wire. You can place this at the edge of your lawn, or just the areas you want the MowRo to cover.

Left something on your lawn by accident? Not to worry. The ROM24 has an auto-stop feature, which makes the mower retreat safely whenever it meets a large object.

Order today for just $849.99 to get this impressive outdoor assistant at 14% off MSRP.

