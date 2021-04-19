FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazfit’s rugged T-Rex GPS Smartwatch for iOS/Android now $85 shipped (Reg. $140)

-
Smartphone AccessoriesB&HAmazfit
Reg. $140 $85

B&H is now offering the Amazfit T-Rex Multi-Sport GPS Smartwatch (48mm, Rock Black) for $84.99 shipped. Regularly $140 and still fetching as much from Amazon where it has never dropped below $100, today’s deal is $55 or nearly 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. A great lower-cost and rugged alternative to Apple Watch/other comparable models, this one features a 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED display (Corning Gorilla Glass 3) with heart rate tracking, 14 sport modes for various workouts, and connectivity with your iOS or Android smartphone for “weather forecasts, incoming calls, app notifications, and more.” Built-in GPS, up to 20-day battery life, and water resistance up to 164-feet round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great way to bring spending down even more is with the Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker. It sells for $40, includes very smilier health/fitness tracking, and will also work with both iOS and Android devices. It carries a 4+ star rating from thousands and you can learn more in our launch coverage

You can also get a better idea of what to expect from the brand in our coverage of Amazfit’s new T-Rex Pro smartwatch as well as its latest Amazfit GTR 2e model

Then check out our TicWatch and Apple Watch SE offers, as well as Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger along with everything else in our smartphone accessories and Apple deal hubs

More on the Amazfit T-Rex Multi-Sport GPS Smartwatch

For those that take their fitness to the extreme, the T-Rex Multi-Sport GPS Smartwatch from Amazfit is engineered to stay with you every step of the way. The rugged construction is built for the outdoors and to take on an intense amount of abuse. Meeting multiple guidelines within the MIL-STD-810 certification, the T-Rex can handle a variety of environmental conditions. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

B&H

Amazfit

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: mophie Juice Pack Connect Mini ...
Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone is backed by four rear...
SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSD Card returns to Amazon low ...
Twelve South gear now up to 50% off: PowerPic Qi Charge...
Shoot movie quality content with this best-selling smar...
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger falls to new Amazon l...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 17-port PowerHub XL $45, ...
Nokia’s all-new 5.4 Android Smartphone drops to lowes...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazfit’s new T-Rex Pro smartwatch delivers up to 18-day battery life, built-in GPS, more at $180

Learn More
Reg. $60

Track workouts, sleep, stress, more: Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 band at $30 (Reg. up to $60)

$30 Learn More
Reg. $49

Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band sees very first discount to $39 (Save 20%)

$39 Learn More
47% off

Amazon will ship this desk with built-in hooks to your door for $46.50 (Save 47%, New low)

$46.50 Learn More
New low!

Catan celebrates 25 years of play with expanded anniversary edition, more from $23

$57 Learn More

Classic PS gamers rejoice! Sony will no longer shut down PS3 and Vita stores this summer

Learn More
Reg. $150

Add Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2021 to your Mac or PC at one of its best prices, now $90

$90 Learn More
Save 50%

Sony’s popular XM3 ANC Earbuds fall to $178 (Save 23%), more from $36

From $36 Learn More