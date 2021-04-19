Amazfit’s rugged T-Rex GPS Smartwatch for iOS/Android now $85 shipped (Reg. $140)

B&H is now offering the Amazfit T-Rex Multi-Sport GPS Smartwatch (48mm, Rock Black) for $84.99 shipped. Regularly $140 and still fetching as much from Amazon where it has never dropped below $100, today’s deal is $55 or nearly 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. A great lower-cost and rugged alternative to Apple Watch/other comparable models, this one features a 1.3-inch always-on AMOLED display (Corning Gorilla Glass 3) with heart rate tracking, 14 sport modes for various workouts, and connectivity with your iOS or Android smartphone for “weather forecasts, incoming calls, app notifications, and more.” Built-in GPS, up to 20-day battery life, and water resistance up to 164-feet round out the feature set. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great way to bring spending down even more is with the Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker. It sells for $40, includes very smilier health/fitness tracking, and will also work with both iOS and Android devices. It carries a 4+ star rating from thousands and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

You can also get a better idea of what to expect from the brand in our coverage of Amazfit’s new T-Rex Pro smartwatch as well as its latest Amazfit GTR 2e model.

Then check out our TicWatch and Apple Watch SE offers, as well as Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger along with everything else in our smartphone accessories and Apple deal hubs.

More on the Amazfit T-Rex Multi-Sport GPS Smartwatch

For those that take their fitness to the extreme, the T-Rex Multi-Sport GPS Smartwatch from Amazfit is engineered to stay with you every step of the way. The rugged construction is built for the outdoors and to take on an intense amount of abuse. Meeting multiple guidelines within the MIL-STD-810 certification, the T-Rex can handle a variety of environmental conditions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!