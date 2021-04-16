FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TicWatch Wear OS smartwatches now up to $75 off at Amazon: Pro 3 GPS and 4G LTE from $225

We are now tracking some solid price drops on Wear OS TicWatch Pro smartwatches. First up, Mobvoi via Amazon is now offering its TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Wear OS Smartwatch for $254.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $300 and matching our previous deal mention, this is $45 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Its 45mm stainless steel bezel houses a 1.4-inch AMOLED display with auto-adjustable brightness and an anti-fingerprint glass cover alongside a built-in speaker and microphone (NFC payments supported as well). The three days of battery life expand to 45 in low-power Essential mode and you’re looking at a wealth of smart activity/fitness tracking features: built-in GPS, a barometer, 24-hour heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress metrics, and even noise detection. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers and you can get a deeper dive in our hands-on review. More deals below. 

Next up, the official Mobvoi Amazon store is also offering its Ticwatch Pro 4G LTE Wear OS Cellular Smartwatch for $224.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. That’s $75 off the regular $300 price rag, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. While not quite as versatile when it comes to activity tracking as today’s lead deal, this one will still keep tabs on your workouts with built-in GPS, a swim-proof design, heart monitoring, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. 

Prefer to go with Apple’s wearable? The Series 6 models are now on sale at up to $164 off right here. Then check out some of the other timepieces we have featured lately including the new Black Panther AP tourbillon, this G-SHOCK NASA watch, and TAG Heuer’s latest premium diving models as well as Nixon’s new sport watch

More on the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Wear OS Smartwatch:

  • Innovative Technology Ensures Longer Battery Life – Dual-layer Display 2.0 supports Smart Mode and Enhanced Essential Mode, enables up to 3 days of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 45 days in enhanced Essential Mode.
  • Updated Chipset, Better Experience – The 1st wear OS by Google smartwatch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. 1G RAM and 8G ROM enable smoother performance and more precise interactions.

