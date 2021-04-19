FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: mophie Juice Pack Connect Mini $24 (Save 65%), more

-
Smartphone AccessoriesMophieZagg
65% off From $6

Zagg currently offers the mophie Juice Pack Connect Mini for $24.48 shipped when code JPCONNECT65 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to 65% in savings, marks one of the first discounts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This mophie portable power bank clicks onto the back of your smartphone, allowing you to refuel things without having to physically plug in a cable. Alongside working with various cases, this Qi-enabled battery packs 5W charging speeds and includes a phone clip for propping up your device. Reviews are still rolling in, but mophie gear is highly-rated overall.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Experience a new way to charge with the juice pack connect. Thanks to the juice pack connect, you can easily charge your phone without the need to constantly have a battery attached. This portable charger can give your phone up to 40% extra battery*.

Simply attach the juice pack connect in place when low on battery and slide off when you’re done! An included phone grip easily attaches to the same anchor for a better grip on your phone and doubles as a handy stand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Mophie

Zagg

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

SanDisk 200GB Ultra microSD Card returns to Amazon low ...
Twelve South gear now up to 50% off: PowerPic Qi Charge...
Shoot movie quality content with this best-selling smar...
Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger falls to new Amazon l...
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 17-port PowerHub XL $45, ...
Anker heads into the weekend with discounted iPhone and...
Razer’s Kishi MFi Controller Grip elevates iPhone gam...
Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases now on s...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 45%

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 17-port PowerHub XL $45, more

From $11 Learn More
Save 35%

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie iON 10W Qi Stand $22 (25% off), more

From $11 Learn More
35% off

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow 15W Qi Car Charger Mount $31 (Save 24%), more

From $11 Learn More
60% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lighting Cable 4-pack $16 (60% off), more

From $7 Learn More
36% off

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit XSound Go IPX7 Portable Speaker $29 (20% off), more

From $11 Learn More
Reg. $40

Today’s best game deals: Wolfenstein Alt History Collection $27, Dragon Quest XI S $25, more

$27 Learn More
2021 lows

Eve HomeKit Color Light Strip sees first discount of the year at $70, more from $35

From $35 Learn More
Reg. $130

Insignia’s stainless steel 10-qt. Air Fryer Oven drops to $60 shipped for today only (Reg. $130)

$60 Learn More