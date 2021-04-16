Bring a mini NEOGEO console bundle with two controllers home for $70 today (Reg. $100)

Woot is now offering the NEOGEO Mini Pro Player Console Bundle for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100, and currently on sale for $90 at Amazon, today’s offer is 30% off and the lowest we can find. Only once at Amazon have we seen it go for less, and that was Black Friday season 2020. This is the ultimate mini NEOGEO setup if you ask me; you get the console, a pair of controllers for 2-player action, and the HDMI cable these things don’t usually come with. The console, which can be hooked up to your big-screen, houses 40 classic SNK games including everything from King of Fighters and Fatal Fury, to the brilliant Metal Slug series. Rated 4+ stars from over 680 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you’re the type to prefer the mini, but very much functional, on-board arcade controls, the non-bundled version might be a smarter purchase for you. The NEOGEO Mini International, also with 40 built-in SNK games, sells for $60 at Amazon right now. Just note, you won’t get the controllers and you’ll have to provide your own HDMI cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers.

While we are talking about vintage-gaming and arcade setups, be sure to give the new Pac-Man 99 battle royale game a try (FREE for Switch Online members). Then hit up our coverage of the Arcade1Up 12-in-1 Mortal Kombat Legacy Cabinet as well as the brand’s limited-edition Street Fighter II Countercade and our Tested reviewfor the 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Nintendo Switch.

More on the NEOGEO Mini Pro Player Console Bundle:

NEOGEO mini Pro Player Pack includes 40 masterpieces from all the classic games on NEOGEO platform, including the ‘King of Fighters’, ‘Fatal Fury’, ‘Metal Slug’, ‘Samurai Showdown’ and much more!

NEOGEO mini Pro Player Pack contains the mini console with its own built-in 3.5″ LCD screen, joystick and controls, and two PAD controllers with an HDMI cable to play with friends on the big screen TV.

NEOGEO mini’s arcade design brings back precious memories from the famous NEOGEO arcade machines.

