Amazon 1-day Tom’s of Maine sale from $6: Toothpaste, deodorant, more up to 49% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 49% off Tom’s of Maine toothpaste, antiperspirants, deodorants, and more. One standout here is the 2-pack of Tom’s of Maine Fluoride-Free Antiplaque and Whitening Natural Toothpaste for $6.05 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and remember to cancel the sub after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. This is two 5.5-ounce tubes of peppermint toothpaste that is said to “fight tartar buildup with antiplaque formula” alongside whitening properties to “remove surface stains.” It contains no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colors or flavors. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 26,000 Amazon customers. More Tom’s of Maine deals below from $6.50.

You can give this toothpaste a try for less with the single tube listing, but the overall value isn’t nearly as good as today’s 2-pack. As of right now, if you’re looking to try out and refresh your Tom’s of Maine stock, today’s Gold Box prices are the lowest we can find.

Speaking of which, be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box event for even more deals from $6.50. You’ll find everything from deodorant packs to mouthwash bundles, children’s toothpaste, and even some body soap. If you’re a fan of the brand, don’t let these deals pass you by only to pay full price later on.

More on the Tom’s of Maine Fluoride-Free Toothpaste:

WHAT YOU’LL GET: Two 5.5-ounce tubes of Tom’s of Maine Natural Fluoride-Free Antiplaque & Whitening Toothpaste in Peppermint Flavor

FLUORIDE-FREE TOOTHPASTE: Fight tartar buildup with antiplaque formula

WHITENS TEETH: Helps remove surface stains for a brighter, whiter smile

